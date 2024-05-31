Clear
Update: Vegetation Fire In La Grange

By Nic Peterson
Update at 3:02 p.m.: The forward progress has been stopped and some resources have been released from the scene. Crews will remain in the area mopping up.

Original post at 2:56 p.m.: La Grange, CA– Air and ground resources are at the scene of a reported 2-acre vegetation fire in the La Grange area near the Fleming Meadows Boat Launch. No information yet on the rate of spread or if any structures are in danger. The fire has been named the “Riley Fire”.

 

