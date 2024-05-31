CDC Warns About Salmonella Outbreaks In Backyard Poultry

Backyard chicken flock View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are cautioning owners of backyard poultry flocks to protect against Salmonella outbreaks.

The CDC has put out an investigation notice about Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. Here is what it found:

109 people from 29 states have gotten sick from Salmonella after touching or caring for backyard poultry. 33 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

In this outbreak, 43% of the people infected with Salmonella are under 5 years old.

Backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs, even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam.

You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection typically begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Some individuals may not develop symptoms for weeks, while others experience them for several weeks. Salmonella strains can cause infections in urine, blood, bones, joints, or the nervous system. The CDC provides these ways to protect against the bacteria:

Wash your hands with soap and water right after touching backyard poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam.

Be safe around backyard flocks. Do not snuggle or kiss the birds, touch your mouth, or eat or drink around backyard poultry.

Supervise children around backyard poultry.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any symptoms of salmonella.

For more information on this investigation notice, click here.