CHP Releases New Details In HWY 120 Deadly Crash

Groveland, CA – New information has been released regarding Wednesday’s Highway 120 crash, which killed one person and had two others flown from the scene while stalling traffic for several hours.

As reported here yesterday, just before 1 p.m., two sedans hit head-on near the Smith Station Road intersection. The CHP updates that 73-year-old James Brent was driving a 2024 Kia Forte westbound on the highway with his 73-year-old female passenger, both from Humble, Texas. Heading in the opposite direction was 25-year-old Andrew Burney of Truckee, driving a 2013 Kia Soul.

“For an unknown reason, Brent allowed his vehicle to travel over the double yellow lines, directly in the path of Burney’s vehicle,” details CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado. “As a result, the fronts of both vehicles crashed into each other head-on. All the occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts and sustained major injuries.”

Sadly, Brent’s female passenger succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Brent and Burney were flown from the scene to Modesto Medical Centers for treatment.

Traffic was backed up for several hours while emergency personnel cleared the road. Machado added, “The identity of the female passenger is being held pending family notification. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.”