Update: Crash Blocks Highway 120 In Groveland Area Turns Deadly

Update at 2:10 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that a head-on crash on Highway 120 in the Groveland area has turned into a fatality.

The CHP reports that just before 1 p.m., two sedans hit head-on near Smith Station Road. One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles, but crews were able to free them. An air ambulance was called to the scene, as three people were injured in the wreck. The highway remains blocked in both directions as officers are directing traffic.

Original post at 1:39 p.m.: Groveland, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 120 in the Groveland area.

Officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up in both directions.