Third Twain Harte Burglary Suspect Identified

Security camera footage of the third suspect in Twain Harte burglary -- TCSO photo View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — After the theft of several items from sheds and a truck in the Twain Harte area, investigators turned to the public for help in identifying a third accomplice using security footage images, and it worked.

On Tuesday, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials released photos (seen in the image box) showing the third man wanted in connection with the burglaries in the area of Kreitzer Way near Coffill Road on May 18th. Less than 24 hours later, the suspect was recognized, with sheriff’s officials stating, “Thank you for your assistance in helping us to identify the person seen in surveillance images. Due to this being an active investigation, we will not be releasing any additional information at this time.” For the same reason, the third suspect’s name has not been released.

We contacted the sheriff’s spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, regarding whether the third suspect has been arrested; she responded, “No additional arrests have been made related to the case at this time.”

As earlier reported here, a Twain Harte property owner reported that padlocks on several sheds had been cut, enabling the thieves to steal a 2000 Honda Generator, a Stihl SF91 weed eater, a Stihl ES90 weed eater, and a Dodge Pickup. The CHP located the truck four days later on a dirt road in the Long Barn area.

The other two suspects already in custody who have been charged with burglary are 34-year-old Kyle Mitts and 29-year-old Angelique Dutra, near the Sugar Pine RV Park on Highway 108.