Sheriffs Seek Help In Identifying Burglary Suspect

Twain Harte, CA– Authorities in Tuolumne County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a third suspect involved in a burglary incident that occurred on May 18th.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Kreitzer Way near Coffill Rd. in Twain Harte following reports of multiple sheds being burglarized and a pickup truck stolen from the premises. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials were informed by the victim that padlocks to several sheds had been cut, and items including a 2000 Honda Generator, a Stihl SF91 weed eater, and a Stihl ES90 weed eater had been taken. Additionally, a Dodge Pickup was reported stolen. The California Highway Patrol – Sonora responded to file the stolen vehicle report. During the investigation, 34-year-old Kyle Mitts, who disclosed being on probation with an ankle monitor, was encountered at the scene and subsequently identified as one of the suspects involved. Following a review of surveillance footage, deputies identified a second suspect as 29-year-old Angelique Dutra. However, a third suspect remains unidentified.

Subsequent investigations led deputies to execute a search warrant at Mitt’s residence on May 27th, where the stolen generator and weed eaters were not found. The stolen pickup was later recovered by CHP-Sonora on May 22nd in the Long Barn area. Mitts and Dutra were apprehended near the Sugar Pine RV Park and Highway 108 and transported to the Dambacher Detention Center, where they were booked on charges of Burglary and Conspiracy to commit a crime.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have released surveillance images of the unidentified suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.