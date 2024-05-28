New President Named For Adventist Health Sonora

Sonora, CA — A familiar leader at Adventist Health Sonora is stepping into the role of President, effective today.

Greg McCulloch is officially moving into the position that was previously held by Michelle Fuentes, who left to become the CEO of Adventist Health Castle Rock in Colorado.

McCulloch has been with Adventist Health for 23 years, most recently serving as Finance Officer of Adventist Health Sonora since 2014.

Kerry L. Heinrich, President and CEO of Adventist Health, says, “Greg is a disciplined and thoughtful healthcare leader. His leadership approach is animated by a passion for his community, for the faith-based mission of Adventist Health and a desire to build healthcare capabilities he would want for himself or his loved ones.”

It was noted that McCulloch also serves as the head elder and board chair at Discover Life Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sonora, and he has participated in mission work in Sonora and abroad, including the Dominican Republic, Micronesia, and Kenya.

McCulloch states, “Leadership in healthcare is more than good medicine or great outcomes. It is connection with people who are trusting us at their most vulnerable moments.”

He adds, “Our mission comes alive when we create care experiences that are story-worthy. We have a great team creating these care experiences each day. I am honored to serve as the leader of this engaged organization, and I am committed to growing our presence so we can transform lives.”

McCulloch and his wife Carey have two sons, ages 15 and 18. In his spare time, he is an avid hiker and cyclist.