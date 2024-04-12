Adventist Health Sonora Leader Leaving

AHS President Michelle Fuentes View Photo

Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is looking for a new leader after its president has taken a new post in another state.

President Michelle Fuentes has held that position for ten years but will head to Colorado, as she has accepted the position of President and CEO of Adventist Health Castle Rock, a nonprofit hospital in Castle Rock.

“Michelle is a tremendous leader, and she has built a culture centered on providing excellent, compassionate care,” says Eric Stevens, president of Adventist Health’s Northern California Network. “Michelle will be sorely missed, in Sonora and throughout Adventist Health, but we are so excited for her as she begins this new opportunity, and we wish her nothing but the best.”

Fuentes has been at AHS for 14 years, first as the vice president of operations, then in 2018 she was promoted to president. Hospital officials noted some of her accomplishments during her tenure, including overseeing the expansion of specialty services in urology, spine care and oncology. She is also credited with orchestrating the design and opening of the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute, establishing the Rural Track Family Medicine Residency Program, and improving the hospital’s quality outcomes, achieving the first Leapfrog “A” Hospital Safety Grade in the organization’s history.

Fuentes is returning to her home state, where she grew up in Denver, just 30 miles north of Castle Rock.

“Serving our community has been an incredible blessing, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead an organization of such dedicated, caring people,” says Fuentes. “While I am excited to be going home to the Rocky Mountains and entering this next chapter of life with my family, I am grateful that the Sierra Nevada foothills will always be a place I can call home, too.”

Her last day is May 17, and a search for her replacement is underway, according to hospital officials.