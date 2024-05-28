Fires In Angels Camp And Valley Springs On Memorial Day

Fire on Silver Rapids Road - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Vegetation fires during the late afternoon and evening hours kept officials busy in Calaveras County on Memorial Day.

A fire ignited Monday evening at around nine o’clock in Angels Camp near Highway 49 and the Carson Hill Mine. The forward progress was quickly stopped before 10 o’clock, and at around midnight, CAL Fire estimated that it was 2.2 acres and 90% contained. Mop-up efforts continued into the early morning hours to reach full containment. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No homes were damaged.

Earlier, during the three o’clock hour on Monday afternoon, firefighters from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department and CAL Fire responded to a 1/4 acre vegetation fire on Silver Rapids Road near Hogan Dam Road. It was caused by a property owner installing a gate that ignited some surrounding vegetation. Fire officials say it is critical to clear the vegetation around the work site and have a fire extinguisher ready if doing that type of work.