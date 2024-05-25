Third Mountain Lion Sighting This Month In Sonora

Mountain lion spotted near Greenley Road area of Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – This month, three cougars were caught on home security cameras in Sonora near the Dragoon Gulch Trail, Racetrack Road, and now the Greenley Road area.

As reported here earlier, the first sighting was at a home on Arbona Circle North in the Sonora Knolls neighborhood just above the Alpine Trailhead Parking lot on Alpine Lane, which leads to the Dragoon Gulch trail. The second was on two cameras on a Racetrack Road property, strolling by a chicken coop and through the backyard.

This time, the picture in the image box shows a puma around 4 a.m. walking along a driveway on Eaton Court, off Cabezut Road, near Greenley Road. It is unclear if these are three mountain lions or the same one caught on all the cameras. None of the property owners reported any damage or animals injured or killed. All the homeowners stressed that they wanted to alert their neighbors and the public to protect their pets against the big cat’s late-night roaming.