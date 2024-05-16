Mountain Lion Sighting In Downtown Sonora Area

Mountain lion walking past a ring camera in the Sonora Knolls area near Dragoon Gulch Trail View Photo

Sonora, CA – A big cat was caught on camera in the downtown Sonora area near Dragoon Gulch Trail overnight, and a homeowner wants to alert neighbors and those using the trail.

Just after midnight, that homeowner’s ring camera switched on, capturing a mountain lion. On the prowl, it slowly strolled up the driveway of a home on Arbona Circle North in the Sonora Knolls neighborhood. That is just above the Alpine Trailhead Parking lot on Alpine Lane, off Calaveras Way and West Bonanza Road, that leads to the Dragoon Gulch trail.

The homeowner wanted to alert their neighbors to the cougar sighting so they could take appropriate steps to protect children and pets. And additionally, those who use the trail.

The National Park Service gives these safety tips for coming face-to-face with a mountain lion:

Stay calm. Hold your ground or back away slowly.

Do not approach a lion. Never approach a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens.

Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion’s instinct to chase.

Do not crouch down or bend over.

Further instructions regarding these tips and what to do if a big cat attacks can be found here.