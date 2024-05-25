Clear
Nearly 2,000 Without Electricity In Calaveras County This Morning

By Tracey Petersen
PGE power outage in Rancho Calaveras and Jenny Lind areas of Calaveras County

Rancho Calaveras, CA – Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers in Calaveras County are beginning their Memorial Day weekend holiday in the dark.

The company reports the lights went out around 7:30 a.m. in the Rancho Calaveras and Jenny Lind areas, near Valley Springs. Those impacted are 1,902 customers south of Highway 26, stretching along Baldwin Street to Silver Rapids and Milton roads.

The utility says that a crew is investigating the cause of the outage. The estimated restoration time is 2 p.m.

