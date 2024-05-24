Tioga Pass Will Be Closed This Memorial Day Weekend

Blower working near Olmsted Point View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park reports Highway 120 Tioga Pass will not be open for the Memorial Day weekend noting that the cooler temperatures are hampering cleanup measures.

Park road officials update snow removal efforts and roadway conditions along the highway. They advise, “Road crews have fully plowed through the Olmsted Point avalanche zone, which remains an active avalanche zone. Employees have been up to Tuolumne Meadows to begin assessments, repairs, and setup. Culvert clearing, hazard tree mitigation, sign repair, snow clearing of side roads and campgrounds, and other tasks related to opening continue.”

Additionally, repairs continue due to the extensive damage from the winter of 2022–2023. Crews are working on culvert clearing, hazard tree mitigation, sign repair, snow clearing of side roads and campgrounds, de-winterization of employee housing and visitor use facilities, and other tasks related to opening.

The continuing cold temperatures at high elevations are impacting utility systems, say road officials, who highlight these examples: sewage disposal ponds at Tuolumne Meadows are ice-covered, some vault toilets are covered by snow, and the material in some vaults is frozen.

“In order to protect public health and natural and cultural resources, sanitation must be in place before Tioga Road can open to visitor use,” shared park road officials.

There is no estimated opening date for the roadway, which also remains closed to cycling. The targeted date to open the pass is Memorial Day weekend, but last year it opened on July 22. In the two previous years, they met that goal. In 2010 and 2020, the pass did not open until July 1st and June 15th, respectively.

Of note, Glacier Point Road opened to traffic on Tuesday, May 14th. Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass maintained by Caltrans, opened earlier this month, as reported here.