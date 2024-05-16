Caltrans To Swing Open Sonora Pass Gates

Highway 108 Sonora pass to reopen for season at 3 pm View Photo

Sonora, CA – Caltrans District 10 officials report that Highway 108 Sonora Pass will officially reopen this afternoon.

The gates will swing open at 3 p.m. for the season. Caltrans officials stated, “District 10 Long Barn and District 9 Sonora junction maintenance crews made good progress this season clearing Sonora Pass and are now ready to safely reopen the highway to traffic prior to Memorial Day!”

The holiday weekend is typically the target date for Caltrans when working to reopen the passes. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling along the mountain highways and to watch for icy conditions in the early morning and evening hours.

As we reported here, last Friday (5/10), Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass reopened for the season after crews cleared debris and snow, which in some spots was 10 to 15 feet deep.

Yosemite National Park oversees Highway 120 Tioga Pass. Park officials have not yet announced a reopening date.