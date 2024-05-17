Utica Water And Power Authority Seeking Alternative To Costly FERC Relicensing

Murphys, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Joel Metzger, the General Manager of the Utica Water and Power Authority.

There are challenges on the horizon for the district that supplies water to many customers along the Highway 4 corridor. It is related to FERC relicensing, which the federal government requires every 30 years. The process is anticipated to cost the small district approximately $10 million. The district is instead seeking a FERC exemption, which is a one-time effort, and if approved, would save ratepayers considerable money over the long haul. If it is not approved, however, very difficult financial decisions are ahead.

Metzger will explain the process, which requires federal approval, and the early support it has received from both a local Congressman and a US Senator from California.

Metzger will also detail the history of the infrastructure which was developed during the Gold Rush.