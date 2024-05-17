Black Oak Casino Adding Local Pizza Institution And Kids Offerings

Artist Rendering Of Black Oak Casino Resort Expansion View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Change is in the air at the Black Oak Casino Resort in regards to its sports bar area, and there are also plans announced for new kids offerings.

The Mill Sports Bar & Grill situated next to the bowling alley is closing this month and it will be replaced in June by a new pizza restaurant, The Charlie.

It is a partnership with the owners of the Saint Charles Saloon in Columbia and they will be providing some of their original pizza offerings that have become a staple in the community.

Ty Day Jr., Chair of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority Board of Directors, says, “We are extremely excited to bring the amazing pizza St. Charles Saloon is known for to the Black Oak Casino Resort. The Charlie will bring those same incredible creations to our guests, providing a delicious meal for the entire family.”

In addition, the casino has announced a new partnership with Kids Quest and Cyber Quest, a national provider of safe, secure, and professionally supervised children’s entertainment centers.

Kids Quest will offer a supervised play area filled with interactive games and creative activities for children between the ages of 30 months and 12. Cyber Quest will offer a new arcade experience with a wide variety of family-friendly games for kids and teens.

Troy Dunkley, CEO of Kids Quest/Cyber Quest, states, “We are thrilled that Kids Quest and Cyber Quest will be the next family attractions at Black Oak Casino Resort. Alongside Elevate (new family jump facility) and the upcoming kid’s pool upgrades, we’re confident that our addition will open up exciting new opportunities for family travelers.”

Black Oak Casino also recently announced plans to expand its existing hotel and create two new aquatic facilities, as reported here.