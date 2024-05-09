Expansion And Renovation At Black Oak Casino Resort Planned

Artist Rendering Of Black Oak Casino Resort Expansion View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — New suites, an overhaul of the existing hotel, and two new aquatic facilities are part of an expansion project planned for the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne.

Owned and operated by the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians, plans include a renovation of the 148 existing hotel rooms, an updated hotel exterior, and an additional 48 brand-new suites. In the front of the hotel will be two aquatic facilities. There will be two pools, a pool bar, a large hot tub, a massive television screen to enjoy big games, and a stage for live music. One of the pools will be designed for kids with a splash zone and slides. It will complement the recently opened Elevate jump center that provides family activities for both the community and out-of-town visitors.

Ty Day Jr., the Chair of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority Board of Directors, says, “THE HOTEL has been the premier lodging choice for visitors to Tuolumne County since we first opened it in 2013, and we are excited to share this next phase with the public. This expansion and renovation reflects our desire to provide Black Oak Casino Resort guests with the ultimate luxury experience in the Sierra Nevada.”

The project is on track for a summer of 2025 completion date. Moorfield Construction has been hired to do the work, and Steelfield Partners out of Las Vegas designed the new look.

Mike Moorfield, President of Moorfield Construction, adds, “We are honored to work on this project as THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort provides such a positive impact on the local economy in Tuolumne County.”

The Black Oak Casino Resort includes 1,110 slot machines, 222 table games, a 24-lane bowling alley, restaurants, an RV park, and various other on-site amenities.