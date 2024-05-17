Opinions Needed On Community Health Priorities

CCPH Community Health Improvement Plan Survey View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – The Calaveras County Public Health Department is asking residents to share their health needs, which could get them a free gas card.

Health officials are working on the Calaveras Community Health Improvement Plan, which will prioritize community health needs and inform the department about future community health programs and services. It will be a three-year plan focusing on three priority health issues identified in the 2023 assessment and what health needs the public helps identify that should be addressed within the next three years. To get those answers, health officials are asking residents to take a 2-minute survey, but you only have until next Wednesday, May 22nd, to take it, as that is when the survey closes.

Those who do take the survey and are a valid entry will be eligible to win one of five $45 gas gift cards. To view the 2023 health assessment and take the survey, click here.