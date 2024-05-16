Forward Spread Stopped On Fire West Of Beardsley Reservoir

Tuolumne County, CA — CAL Fire reports that the forward progress was halted overnight on a fire that was spotted west of Beardsley Reservoir.

The “#4-1 Fire” is one acre and 85% contained. It was located in an isolated area north of the Stanislaus River. Some lightning strikes were located in that region in recent days, but the cause of the #4-1 Fire is still under investigation. Mop-up will continue today.

