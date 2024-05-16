Clear
85.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Forward Spread Stopped On Fire West Of Beardsley Reservoir

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
#4-1 Fire

#4-1 Fire

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — CAL Fire reports that the forward progress was halted overnight on a fire that was spotted west of Beardsley Reservoir.

The “#4-1 Fire” is one acre and 85% contained. It was located in an isolated area north of the Stanislaus River. Some lightning strikes were located in that region in recent days, but the cause of the #4-1 Fire is still under investigation. Mop-up will continue today.

Click here to view a story from Wednesday.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 