Update: Fire West Of Beardsley Lake In Tuolumne County

Fire near Beardsley Lake in the Strawberry area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 5:25 p.m.: While firefighters continue to have difficulty trying to access the 4-1 Fire burning along Forest Route 4N65 and 5N07 west of Beardsley Lake in the Strawberry area of Tuolumne County, one good sign is that tanker 82 has been released from the scene. Additionally, the aircraft almost has retardant placed around the blaze. Further details regarding the fire can be viewed below.

Update at 4:50 p.m.: Fire crews continue to work on a growing vegetation fire along Forest Route 4N65 and 5N07 west of Beardsley Lake in the Strawberry area of Tuolumne County. It has been named the 4-1 Fire by CAL Fire and has grown from half an acre to 1.75 acres in size. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that this fire was actually started last night around 8 p.m. She explains, “On arrival, firefighters had a small vegetation fire and put in containment lines overnight. At about 7 o’clock this morning, they left the area and then, as a part of our standard practice, went back this afternoon to check the status and discovered that the fire had crossed the containment line.”

That is when the air and ground resources were called to the scene this afternoon, but Kilgore notes that firefighters are having a hard time accessing the blaze this afternoon. She added that this fire was separate from the lightning strike forest fires last night, as reported here. However, Kilgore adds that lightning was also seen in the area of the 4-1 Fire. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 4:15 p.m.: Strawberry, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a vegetation fire along Forest Route 4N65 and 5N07 west of Beardsley Lake in the Strawberry area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the blaze is 1/2 an acre in size but growing, although the flames are moving at a slow rate of spread. She added that firefighters on the ground are having difficulties accessing the fire area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.