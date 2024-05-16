Calaveras Fair And Mid-May Weekend Events

There are many events planned for this weekend.

Today is Opening Day for the Calaveras Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee as detailed here, ticket information is in the event listing here. Ned Ledoux performs Friday at 8 pm, the Destruction Derby is planned for Sunday at 5:30pm.

In Honor of Johnny “Truck” Briggs, the “Stuff the Bus” project will collect items for unsheltered and struggling people. The event will be held this Saturday in the Walmart parking lot. You can also contribute at Nancy’s Hope or Interfaith details are in the community event listing here.

The Sonora Chamber of Commerce presents an afternoon of Opera and Broadway inside of the Sonora Opera Hall this Saturday from 3 to 5 PM. The Opera features Soprano Aimée Theresa seen in the image who visited the KVML studio for an interview, as well as Mezzo-Soprano Natasha Divaris-Landry. Pianist Mark Sevier will perform.

The Friends of Columbia State Historic Park are sponsoring the Diggins Tent Town 1852 recreation of a gold diggings encampment during the Gold Rush. The event spans four days and features over 150 volunteers and school tours are led today and Friday by reservation. Park visitors are welcome all four days of the event from 10 am to 4 pm, details on the cost are the Diggins Tent Town 1852 event listing here.

The 11th Annual Luc’s Run is at Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. The 10k (6.2 miles) and 2 mile races begin Saturday at 8:30 am with a kids’ run open to paid entrants ages 10 and under starting at 8 am. The event is combined with an auction with proceeds from the race and the auction going directly towards Scholarships. More details are here.

The first Sonora Farmers Market of 2023 is this Saturday morning. The Jamestown Farmers Market has not announced an opening date. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market opens June 5th. The Standard Farmers Market is open Fridays from 4-8 pm in the parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora.

This Saturday at Woods Creek Rotary Park is a hike in honor of those who have fought and died from melanoma. The Steps Against Melanoma walk is a walk for those who have passed away from melanoma cancer and to raise awareness.

12th Annual Rods To Rails Car Show will be held Saturday from 7 am to 3 pm in Downtown Jamestown. Walk along Jamestown’s Historic Main Street and view 200 cars of all makes and sizes.

The Angels Camp Firefighters Association is hosting a Pancake Breakfast both Saturday and Sunday morning at the Angels Camp Museum. Kids are welcome to meet the firefighters from the City of Angels Camp, details are here.

La Grange Off-Highway Vehicle Park (OHV) is hosting its Stuckfest Summer Kickoff this weekend. The event features a 4×4 Obstacle Course Competition. Details are here.

Lend a hand to the U.S. Forest Service and Woodsy Owl doing trash pick-up this Saturday. Pick up trash in the day use area at Pinecrest Lake as detailed here.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views features the organizers of the 3rd annual Cars, Cops and Coffee event to benefit local cancer patients this Sunday. In addition to custom cars, the event will offer free donuts, shaved ice, tacos, live music, face painting, balloon twisting, a photo booth and outdoor games as detailed here.

Tuolumne County Museum was granted the first opportunity in California to house the Telling Stories of Mexican California Exhibit. Community members are encouraged to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm, or on Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm from now through June 2nd.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake. Check out the movie times at local theaters, and review highway conditions and local gas prices in our traffic section.