Cars, Cops and Coffee Event To Benefit Cancer Patients

(L to R) Christy Casey, Administrative Director of Oncology and Diagnostic Imaging, Andee Keller, Philanthropy Director, both from AHS, and Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderweil View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views features the 3rd annual Cars, Cops and Coffee event to benefit local cancer patients. To give us all the details on this family-friendly, free event, our guests are Andee Keller, Philanthropy Director, and Christy Casey, Administrative Director of Oncology and Diagnostic Imaging, both from Adventist Health Sonora, and Turu Vanderweil, Sonora’s Police Chief.

They will discuss how the event came about, how it supports cancer patients and their families with related costs, the car show and other attractions, and how to donate. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 19th, at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute at 900 Mono Way at the Greenley Road intersection in Sonora.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard on Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views, click on the “Media” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews