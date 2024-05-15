Youth Parade Will Help Kick Off Calaveras Fair

Youth Parade In Angels Camp - Archive Image View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — South Main Street in Angels Camp will be closed for just over an hour on Thursday morning for the annual Youth Parade hosted by Soroptimist International of Calaveras County.

It is a traditional celebration, showcasing local youth, held on the opening day of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, which will run this Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp.

South Main Street in Angels Camp will be closed from Bret Harte Road (near St. Patrick’s Church) to Vallecito Road on Thursday from approximately 9:45 am – 11 am. The community is invited to attend the parade, which gets going at 10 am. Anyone needing to travel around the road closure should use the Highway 4 Bypass.

Many of the kids will head over to the fairgrounds immediately afterward as there is free admission on opening day for those 12 and under.

Meanwhile, at the fairgrounds, the gates will swing open at 8 am and some of the Day 1 highlights include the Rodeo Queen competition and the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant.

This year’s fair theme is Gold Pans and Cattle Brands.