Calaveras Fair And Jumping Frog Jubilee Is Next Week

By B.J. Hansen
Laurie Giannini

Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

The four-day event runs May 16-19 at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp. The guest will be fair manager and CEO Laurie Giannini. She will preview this year’s stage entertainment, the junior livestock auction, new activities, and special recognition being given out to some longtime fair supporters.

Giannini will also detail the history of the International Frog Jump and recap this week’s Capitol Frog Jump.

This year’s fair theme is “Gold Pans and Cattle Brands.”

