Sonora Pass Closed To Over-Snow Vehicle Use On Forest

Stanislaus National Forest Sonora Pass trailhead sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – No more snowmobiling or use of over-snow vehicles (OSV) on the Stanislaus National Forest along Highway 108 Sonora Pass, effective immediately.

Forest officials advised that the main reason for the OSV highway closure is to protect aquatic and terrestrial species, road conditions, watersheds, and other similar areas. This is per the Stanislaus National Forest’s Over-Snow Vehicle Use Record of Decision signed July 13, 2021. The OSV Record of Decision closes every year on April 15th, unless the Forest Supervisor issues a Forest Order for an earlier or later closure date.

The closure impacts 401 acres of the highway, which is closed at Kennedy Meadows. Just this week, Caltrans crews completed snow removal from the pass, as reported here. They are now working to clear other debris, including rocks, trees, and mud, to reopen the pass. The typical target date for Caltrans is Memorial Day weekend. Click here for the record of the decision.