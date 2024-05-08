Sonora Pass Is Cleared: Repairs Are Underway

Highway 108 Sonora Pass Is Cleared View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The crews clearing snow on Highway 108 Sonora Pass successfully met at the top, a significant milestone toward eventually getting it open for the warmer months.

Caltrans reports, however, that there is still about a week’s worth of work to repair damaged guardrails, fix culverts, improve signage, and do repaving. An official opening date has not been announced by Caltrans, and the pass will remain closed at Kennedy Meadows in the meantime.

Once the pass reopens sometime later this month, Caltrans adds that it will be important to use extra caution and watch for icy areas, especially during the evening and early morning hours. Clearing efforts are still ongoing on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.

We will pass along more information about pass opening dates as they become available.