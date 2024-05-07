CAL FIRE Prepares Crews For 2024 Fire Season with Readiness Drills

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE TCU (Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit) will conduct crew readiness drills for the 2024 fire season on May 8th and 9th. This year, crews from Tuolumne Rancheria Fire Department, California Conservation Corps – Delta Center, Baseline Fire Center, and Vallecito Fire Center will participate.

Crews will be required to perform events which include tool and personnel protection equipment inspections, line construction, crew hike, and fire shelter deployment to evaluate their preparedness for the 2024 fire season. These drills are essential to gauge the readiness of the Unit Crews for the upcoming fire season and will qualify them for fire assignments. Strengthening interdepartmental relationships is highlighted as a key goal of the training, fostering collaboration and improving service delivery for communities within TCU and statewide.

The crew exercises will take place near the Camp Seco Staging area (Sandretto Road and Campo Seco Road, Valley Springs) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.