Jamestown Resident Sentenced To 18 Years To Life

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Aaron Hagerman, a Jamestown resident, has been sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison following a verdict handed down on May 2. Hagerman will serve an initial term of 11 years, with the possibility of an additional 7 to life indeterminate sentence.

The sentencing stems from a five-day jury trial that concluded on January 30. Hagerman was found guilty of Second Degree Robbery, Kidnapping, and Kidnapping for Carjacking, along with additional allegations of great violence and planning sophistication. The charges arise from an incident on December 22, 2022, when Hagerman and two accomplices lured a victim, who had recently won a substantial amount of money at a local casino, to a trailer in Jamestown. There, the victim was assaulted and tied up while his car was searched for the casino winnings. Subsequently, the victim was placed in his vehicle and driven to a remote location, where he was abandoned without means to seek assistance.

The victim was discovered by an ambulance and transported to the hospital. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated an investigation, which revealed electronic evidence implicating Hagerman and his co-conspirators. Hagerman was also found to have violated probation for prior offenses related to bringing controlled substances into Jail and Failing to Register Under Penal Code section 290 in December 2018. Consequently, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to prison for those charges as well.

The prosecution was handled by Assistant District Attorney Eric Hovatter, who has since retired.