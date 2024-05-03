Mariposa County Sports Scam Alert

Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public regarding a scam involving local youth sports organizations.

Sheriff’s officials relay that a company named Spartan Sports has been contacting local businesses asking for money to support local youth sports organizations like the Mariposa Bears, the Mariposa County High School, etc.

“These organizations are NOT affiliated with Spartan Sports and do not endorse them in any way,” advise sheriff’s officials.

As shown in the sheriff’s office alert in the image box, the scam surrounds the purchase of local team clothing and memorabilia, which are paid for by the customer but never received. Anyone who feels they have been a victim of this crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615.