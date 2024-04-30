Tuolumne County Explores Seeking Prohousing Designation

Home for Sale View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Community Development Department is working to potentially be recognized by the State of California as being Prohousing.

As California looks to increase housing supply, the designation provides interested counties with incentives in the form of higher scoring on competitive grants for things like community development and infrastructure initiatives. The move also communicates to developers that the county is committed to increasing housing availability and affordability.

The CDD reports that earlier this month the Board of Supervisors approved an update to the ordinance code related to streamlining housing development. Some of the other proposed policies Tuolumne County is considering include reducing minimum lot sizes for some zoning designations, developing pre-approved home plans, a public posting of the department’s performance indicators, and establishing public-private partnerships for the development of employee housing.

On June 18, the Board of Supervisors will vote on sending the state an application detailing how the county is prohousing.

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, from 5-6:30 pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room where people can ask questions and provide feedback.