Authorities Eradicate Over 500 Marijuana Plants In Valley Springs Raid

Calaveras, CA– On April 26th, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Bright Star Road, resulting in the eradication of 535 marijuana plants from a residential property. The operation, conducted by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department’s (MET) Team, aimed to combat illegal marijuana cultivation and protect public safety.

During the search, officers discovered an extensive marijuana grow operation spanning both the house and garage of the property. The eradicated plants have an estimated street value of $267,500 to $535,000. In addition to the illicit cultivation, authorities noted excessive amounts of mold throughout the premises, posing significant health risks to occupants. Severe electrical hazards and exposed high-voltage wiring were also observed at the scene. The investigation into the marijuana cultivation operation remains ongoing.

Authorities urge residents to report suspicious activity, including illegal drug cultivation, to local law enforcement agencies. For more information or to report suspicious activity, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 209-754-6030.