California To Procure Naloxone At Reduced Cost Through CalRx Initiative

California Overdose Reversal Drug View Photo

Sacramento CA– California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday a new initiative to lower the cost of naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. Through the state’s prescription drug label, CalRx, California will purchase naloxone at a significantly reduced rate compared to the current market price.

Newsom highlighted the state’s commitment to increasing access to naloxone by securing it at a lower cost. Under the initiative, California has entered into a contract with Amneal Pharmaceuticals to purchase a generic version of naloxone nasal spray at $24 for a two-pack, representing a 40% reduction from the current price. The $24 price includes shipping and handling but excludes sales tax. California intends to start purchasing the more affordable naloxone next month, according to Rodger Butler, a spokesperson for the California Health and Human Services Agency.

The initiative, part of California’s Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP), aims to save lives by making naloxone more accessible and affordable across the state. With the partnership with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, the state expects to significantly increase the quantity of naloxone available compared to previous levels achievable at higher prices.