Graduation Held For Local Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Cohort 12 Pre-Apprenticeship Program View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne County Resilience Center on Bay Avenue was busy on Friday morning during a graduation celebration for Cohort #12 of the Tuolumne Community Workforce Collaborative Pre-Apprenticeship Construction program.

It is coordinated by the Greater Valley Conservation Corps (under the San Joaquin County Office of Education) and supported by several local businesses and non-profits.

There are typically about 12-15 graduates per class, and offers of employment afterward for participants have been running at over 90% since the inception.

The ceremony included a welcome from Program Director Nicolas Mueller and a cultural greeting from Carlos Geisdorff of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The master of ceremonies was Elizabeth Connely of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and the keynote address was delivered by Darrell Slocum of the Sonora Area Foundation.

This year’s graduates were Travis Canutt, Nicholas Cicero, James Katz, Amanda Large, Rachael Syverson, Rawley Richardson, Jason Sergent, Nicholas Stevens, Jacob Thomas, Tejas Vermillion, and Ryan Wardwell.

The pre-apprenticeship program is continuing, and more information about it can be found here.