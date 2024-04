Jackson, CA — A fire damaged a commercial building in Jackson over the weekend.

Amador Fire Department officials report that it happened on Sunday morning at around 2:30. It ignited at 105 Main Street in in the back of the Main Event Bar. Fire officials were able to contain it with only a minor extension to the adjoining building. There were no injuries reported and the cause has been under investigation.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .