Big Rig Truck Rolls Over Near Tuttletown

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — Clean-up is ongoing following a truck accident early this morning on Highway 49 near Fraguero Road, just outside of the Tuttletown area.

At around 3:30 am, a commercial truck, carrying a trailer, was located, overturned, just off the highway. The truck was filled with bread and was on its way to making a delivery. The CHP reports that no injuries were reported in the incident. Emergency officials are still working to clean up the crash, so travel with caution in the area.

  Traffic Alert