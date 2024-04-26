CHP Identifies Groveland Man Killed In Truck Accident

CHP patrol car View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released the name of the Groveland man killed in a truck accident on Old Priest Road yesterday morning.

The deceased is 68-year-old Gordon Ralph Glasson. We reported on Thursday that the fatality happened around 8:40 a.m. while at the stop sign near the bottom of the grade and Highway 120. The CHP detailed that Glasson, driving a 2023 Ford F150 Lightning electric pickup, was getting out of the truck when it began to roll forward, running him over. The pickup then went off the roadway, smashing into several fences, and came to rest in an open field.

Glasson was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was closed for several hours as investigators surveyed the scene to determine what caused this deadly incident, which remains under investigation.