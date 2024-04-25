Mostly Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fatal Vehicle Accident On Old Priest Grade

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is investigating a fatal incident that occurred near the bottom of Old Priest Grade at around 8:40 this morning.

The Sonora Area CHP office reports that the preliminary information indicates that a man stepped out of his vehicle near the bottom of the grade, and somehow it went backward and rolled over him. The vehicle then continued down a hill and crashed into a nearby PG&E building.

The man was pronounced dead by arriving emergency officials. No additional information is immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing in the area. The roadway was initially closed but has now reopened. Be prepared for activity nearby.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 