Fatal Vehicle Accident On Old Priest Grade

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is investigating a fatal incident that occurred near the bottom of Old Priest Grade at around 8:40 this morning.

The Sonora Area CHP office reports that the preliminary information indicates that a man stepped out of his vehicle near the bottom of the grade, and somehow it went backward and rolled over him. The vehicle then continued down a hill and crashed into a nearby PG&E building.

The man was pronounced dead by arriving emergency officials. No additional information is immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing in the area. The roadway was initially closed but has now reopened. Be prepared for activity nearby.