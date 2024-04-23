Newsom Dedicates New State Park In Central Valley

Governor Gavin Newsom plants a tree at Dos Rios View Photo

Modesto, CA — California’s newest state park will be located near the confluence of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin Rivers.

Dos Rios is spread across 1,600 acres, surrounded by almond orchards and dairy pastures, eight miles west of Modesto. The 281st state park will open on June 12 and Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted a dedication ceremony on Monday, Earth Day. Newsom stated that the property is the largest “public-private floodplain restoration project in California” and will restore habitat for threatened and endangered wildlife.

The park will allow for hiking and picnicking initially, with plans to later add swimming and boating access.

Newsom used the dedication to also talk about new efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions on natural lands as part of an effort to become carbon neutral by 2045, or remove as many carbon emissions from the atmosphere as it emits.

The park is referred to as Dos Rios, but it was noted that a new name will be unveiled prior to its official opening in the summer. It will be California’s first new state park in a decade.