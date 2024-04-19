North Tuolumne County Seeing New Economic Development

Soulsbyville, CA — There are some newer businesses in the Soulsbyville and Mono Vista areas helping to expand the county’s economy, and some new studies underway aiming to improve traffic circulation.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell, who represents the north county region.

He notes that many do not realize that there are several warehouses that are producing high-end medical and industrial materials. There are also new commercial plans for the former Willow Springs Market building, and it will be operated by the group that also owns the Columbia Market & Deli.

“We have kind of a burgeoning commercial and industrial revolution going on right in the center of the district,” says Campbell.

In addition, he will speak about transportation planning efforts in Souslbyville and provide an update on projects like the transitional housing navigation center planned for the community, which has been contentious at times, related to addressing homelessness.

Campbell will also weigh in on the new study underway looking at the pros and cons of short-term rentals.