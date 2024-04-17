Generic Bomb Threat Received By Various Regional School Officials

Calaveras High School View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that numerous educational email addresses within the county, and other parts of the state, were sent a message from someone today threatening to use a bomb.

It has to do with international politics, and asked for “prisoners to be released.”

The department reports, “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is working with State and Federal agencies to cross-report and investigate the email. Out of an abundance of caution, increased law enforcement patrols will be occurring in all school districts (in Calaveras County) for the foreseeable future. We encourage anybody with further information to contact the Sheriff’s office.”

An email from the school districts was also sent to parents of students across Calaveras today. It reads, “While this does not appear to be a credible threat as it was a generic email received by many districts across the state, the four school districts of Calaveras County, are taking proactive, cautionary steps in response.”

The districts anticipate having normal operations for the remainder of the school day, with some heightened security.

It is not immediately clear if emails were also received in Tuolumne County. We reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.