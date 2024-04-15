Tax Day Arrives For Last Minute Filers

Sonora, CA — April 15 is Tax Day, and the deadline to file a return is midnight.

The IRS reports that they have seen a flurry of tax returns coming in during the final hours, and the agency notes that it has already paid out more than $200 billion in refunds through early April. Overall, about two out of three filers are owed money back. If for some reason someone can’t file by today, there is a process where they can request a six-month extension. The IRS estimates that 19 million taxpayers will do so. Without an extension, anyone filing late, and owing money, will be hit with a failure to file penalty and interest on the money owed.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically, if possible, and choose direct deposit, to avoid refund delays.

To find a list of online tools that the IRS provides for assistance, click here.

Regarding state taxes, for last-minute tips and other information from the California Franchise Tax Board, click here.