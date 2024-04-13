Abused Dog’s Miraculous Transformation

Paisley's condition now and when first brought to animal shelter View Photos

La Grange, CA — The pup in the image box picture was one of 18 French Bulldogs found living under abusive conditions in Mariposa County, and while four had to be euthanized, plenty of care and love helped Paisley survive.

on the property outside La Grange. Felix Valdovinos was arrested at his Lorenzo Street residence and charged with felony cruelty to animals. Some canines suffered from oozing wounds and eye and ear infections, including maggots inside the ear, neck, and throat. Paisley had severe mange and was almost hairless. Her entire body was covered in scabs and was raw to the touch, as can be seen in the photos.

“This little gal was quoted to be one of the greatest transformations by the vet that provided their initial intake exams,” disclosed sheriff’s officials.

Countless hours were spent assessing and evaluating the extensive process needed for her rehabilitation and recovery by the Friends of the Animal Community that provided and organized Paisley’s care.

“This wonderful outcome, along with countless others, was only successful due to their unwavering support!!” shared sheriff’s officials.

This was one of three animal neglect cases last summer in Mariposa County The first abuse case was reported in July after several severely malnourished dogs, including puppies, were seized from a Mariposa County property, and one person was arrested. The second case also took place in rural La Grange in August, when seven emaciated dogs were discovered; all but one had to be euthanized, as reported here.