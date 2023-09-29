A Third Case Of Animal Abuse In As Many Months

Felix Valdovinos being arrested by MCSO View Photos

La Grange, CA – A third case of animal abuse in three months for the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office occurred after deputies found dogs, some suffering from severe mange, on property outside of La Grange.

Felix Valdovinos was arrested today at his Lorenzo Street residence and charged with felony cruelty to animals. Animal Control Officers, who responded with deputies after a report of possible animal neglect, seized a total of 18 French Bulldogs.

A search of the property uncovered the canines without food or water, and at least 11 of them needed immediate veterinary care.

“Their conditions ranged from oozing wounds, eye infections, ear infections (including maggots inside the ear, neck, and throat), visible scabs, to severe mange. One with severe mange was almost hairless, and her entire body was covered in scabs and was raw to the touch,” recounted sheriff’s officials.

Sadly, after being examined, four of the animals needed to be euthanized due to their severe health conditions. The rest of the dogs remain at the Mariposa County Animal Control Facility.

“Our Animal Control Officers are being extremely proactive when it comes to responding to calls for neglected animals. It’s not something that they take lightly, nor do I. I am proud to say their hard work has saved the lives of several severely neglected animals. The partnership between our patrol deputies who make the arrests of these horrendous pet owners and our animal control officers who locate these pets in need is amazing,” stated Sheriff Jeremy Briese. “Please, if you can’t take care of your animals, call our office and release them to us or take them to a shelter; any of those options are better than purposely harming your pet.”

The first abuse case was reported in July after several severely malnourished dogs, including puppies, were seized from a Mariposa County property, and one person was arrested. The second case also took place in rural La Grange in August, when seven emaciated dogs were discovered; all but one had to be euthanized, as reported here.