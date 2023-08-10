Second Property With Severely Abused Animal Raided In Mariposa County

Second case of animal abuse in Mariposa County where deputies found severely malnourished dogs View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – For the second time in a week, Mariposa County Animal Control Officers discovered a horrific scene and seized emaciated dogs on a property; this time all but one had to be euthanized, and one person was arrested.

Seven emaciated and dehydrated dogs kept on 1–2-foot chains or ropes were found in rural La Grange. Arrested for felony crimes against animals was 31-year-old Marcos Castro-Manzano. Last week an anonymous tip led Mariposa County Animal Control officers to the 10000 block of Bandarilla Drive near Hidalgo Street and south of Highway 132. Due to the horrible conditions of the dogs, the sheriff’s deputies were called in to make the arrest.

“Each dog had copious amounts of ticks, so many that at a glance they looked like large tumors. That number of ticks caused severe anemia. Many of the dogs had rope burns into the third layer of skin around their necks from being tied up,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Sadly, six of the seven pooches had to be euthanized. One pooch remains at the vet. As earlier reported here, the first group of pooches, including puppies, were found on July 28th on an unidentified property. Several canines there were found severely malnourished, down to just skin and bones.

“These photos are hard to look at; it makes me sick to think about the way these animals have been treated. I can’t say enough good things about the way our animal control staff and the deputies have handled these cases. Please, if you have animals that you cannot take care of, call our office; turn your animals over to animal control,” advised Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

