Tuolumne Supervisors Call Special Meeting For Tuesday

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County will vote on hiring a Director of Library and Recreation Services, and hold a public hearing on a Title 17 zoning update.

They are on the agenda for a special meeting called for Tuesday at 9 am in the board meeting room. Currently, the Library and Recreation Department is under the direct supervision of the County Administrator’s Office, and the manager is Eric Aitken.

The county is changing the structure so that there is a director position. The CAO is proposing that Aitken step into that new role. Meeting documents note that the salary for the position is just over $91,000.

The supervisors will also hold a public hearing and vote on a Title 17 zoning update. We reported earlier that it follows the passage of a General Plan Update that was adopted in 2019. The goal is to streamline the development process. Click here to find a Mother Lode Views show with Community Development Director Quincy Yaley regarding Title 17.

Tuesday’s special meeting starts at 9 am.