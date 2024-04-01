Calaveras SAR Team Completes Winter Overnight Training

Calaveras SAR Training View Photos

Arnold, CA — The Calaveras County Search and Rescue team members recently took part in two-day training, out in the elements, aimed at honing skills needed for winter rescue operations.

It was conducted in areas of the high country in Calaveras County. The team engaged in avalanche rescue training, administering hypothermia treatments, creating overnight shelters, and other pertinent skills.

The exercises focused on winter survival and procedures necessary to safely extract individuals in distress from remote areas.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that it highlights the commitment and expertise of the SAR team members who volunteer their time and demonstrate significant physical and mental dedication to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals in need.

