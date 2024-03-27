Measure A Tax Collection To Begin Next Fall

Measure A Sales Tax Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras County CEO reports that collections of Measure A will begin next fall for the City of Angels and the county’s sales tax rate.

Measure A, a one percent sales tax was approved by voters in this month’s primary election with just over 55 percent of the vote. This was the second time the measure was on the ballot, as earlier reported here. In the November 2022 midterm elections, it received 10,261 yes votes but still lost by 266 votes. County officials outlined that its passage funds local fire districts, including the City of Angels Camp Fire Department, for staffing, training, equipment, and other costs. They added that it will generate “approximately $5M annually, without expiration.”

The CEO reports that Calaveras County will be responsible for completing the process with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA).

“Based on the criteria required on the ordinance and the Revenue Taxation Code 7265, the implementation date for this Transactions and Use Tax is expected to be October 1, 2024,” disclosed county officials.