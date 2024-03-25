Collaborative Efforts Address Tuolumne County’s Youth Mental Health

Sonora, CA– Recent findings from the California Healthy Kids Survey (CHKS) have cast a spotlight on the pressing issue of youth mental health in California. Rob Egger, an educator with over three decades of experience in the region, emphasized the critical need for intervention and support in a blog on Mymotherlode.com.

Rob Egger’s extensive background in education spans 30 years, during which he has served as a teacher, lecturer, and administrator in Tuolumne County. His commitment to nurturing the well-being of students extends beyond the classroom, as he currently holds the position of Director of Grant Programs at the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. In this role, Egger oversees initiatives related to mental health, social-emotional learning, and the School Attendance Review Board.

Reflecting on the CHKS findings, Egger remarked, “If one in every four fifth graders that you encounter are chronically sad, then those same fifth graders will soon be ninth graders that think suicide could be an option unless something changes for them.”

Schools across Tuolumne County have intensified their focus on student mental health, bolstering counseling services and implementing programs aimed at promoting emotional resilience. Additionally, grassroots initiatives like the “Not My Kid” event series provide platforms for parents, grandparents, and community members to engage in dialogue and access resources for supporting youth mental well-being.

