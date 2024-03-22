‘Not My Kid’ Returning To Address Youth Mental Health
Bob White, Rob Egger and Darrell Slocum
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on a “Not My Kid” event planned next month focused on youth mental health issues.
It is geared toward parents and guardians and will feature guest speakers and breakout sessions.
The guests on this weekend’s show will be Bob White with the Yes Partnership, Rob Egger with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, and Darrell Slocum of the Sonora Area Foundation. In addition to previewing the event, they will talk about many of the issues challenging younger community members.
The free and open-to-the-public Not My Kid event will be on April 10 at 5 pm at the Sierra Bible Church.
Committee members include:
- TCSOS (Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office)
- Sierra Bible Church
- Sonora Area Foundation
- Tuolumne County Behavioral Health
- Chicken Ranch Rancheria
- Lantern Of Light
- YES Partnership
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center
- Word of Life Fellowship
- Summerville High School
- Sonora High School
Sonora Area Foundation is the primary sponsor of Not My Kid with financial support from the following organizations:
- Black Oak Casino Resort
- Caldwell Insurance
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort
- Meyer Pink Law
- Microtronics
- Oak Valley Community Bank
- Plum Construction
- Terri Vi Yosemite
- Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center
- TCSOS
- Word of Life Fellowship