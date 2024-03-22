‘Not My Kid’ Returning To Address Youth Mental Health

Bob White, Rob Egger and Darrell Slocum View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on a “Not My Kid” event planned next month focused on youth mental health issues.

It is geared toward parents and guardians and will feature guest speakers and breakout sessions.

The guests on this weekend’s show will be Bob White with the Yes Partnership, Rob Egger with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, and Darrell Slocum of the Sonora Area Foundation. In addition to previewing the event, they will talk about many of the issues challenging younger community members.

The free and open-to-the-public Not My Kid event will be on April 10 at 5 pm at the Sierra Bible Church.

Committee members include:

TCSOS (Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office)

Sierra Bible Church

Sonora Area Foundation

Tuolumne County Behavioral Health

Chicken Ranch Rancheria

Lantern Of Light

YES Partnership

Adventist Health Sonora

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center

Word of Life Fellowship

Summerville High School

Sonora High School

Sonora Area Foundation is the primary sponsor of Not My Kid with financial support from the following organizations:

Black Oak Casino Resort

Caldwell Insurance

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort

Meyer Pink Law

Microtronics

Oak Valley Community Bank

Plum Construction

Terri Vi Yosemite

Word of Life Fellowship