Governor Newsom Postpones State Of The State Address

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom was initially planning to deliver his annual State of the State address this week, but instead, his office put out a statement noting that he is coordinating with the legislature to find a later date.

The office indicated that Newsom wants more clarity on some high-profile issues like Proposition 1, a planned overhaul of the Behavioral Health Services Act. Last week opponents conceded that it will likely pass, however, it is only down by about 19,000 votes, with 220,000 still to count. Governor Newsom has urged supporters to respond to local election offices if they were notified of a ballot issue with things like signature problems, because the race is still too close to call. The Proposition 1 opposition group has in turn withdrawn its concession.

Newsom typically uses the State of State address to tout accomplishments and preview his priorities for the next year.

Senate GOP Leader Brian Jones criticized the delay, stating, “It’s clear he’s manipulating the timing to suit his political agenda. This blatant disrespect for the Legislature undermines trust in our government and harms all Californians.”

Last year Newsom declined to deliver a formal State of the State address in front of the legislature and instead traveled the state and did a series of four speeches.